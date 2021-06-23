It has been five years since the U.K. voted to leave the European Union. Make U.K. CEO Stephen Phipson speaks on the impact on British manufacturers. And in London, Richard Burge, CEO of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry discusses why half of the capital's firms are expecting staff to work from home up to five days a week. Wendy Hyde, chair of the City of London's Corporation's Culture, Heritage and Libraries Committee talks about the return of the Guildhall food market. Hosted by Caroline Hepker and Roger Hearing.

