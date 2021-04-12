Old and New Wall Street To Converge This Week: Basak (Podcast)

Sonali Basak, Bloomberg Wall Street reporter, on bank earnings and the Coinbase IPO. Duncan Aldred, Vice President, Global Buick and GMC, on GM's new Electric Hummer. John Wu, President of Ava Labs, on the upcoming Coinbase IPO and outlook for ethereum. Anurag Rana, Senior Software & IT Services Analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, on Microsoft buying AI and speech technology company Nuance Communications. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller.

