IMF's Adrian on Tackling the Uneven Global Recovery (Podcast)

Tobias Adrian, Financial Counsselor, Director of the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department, on the IMF’s spring meeting and growth outlook. Sonali Basak, Bloomberg Wall Street reporter, and Alison Williams, Senior Banks Analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, on Credit Suisse taking a $4.7 billion hit from Archegos implosion. Marvin Loh, Senior Global Macro Strategist at State Street, on his current investment outlook. Panos Panay, Senior Vice President for Global Strategy and Innovation at Berklee College of Music, founder of Sonicbids, and coauthor of "TWO BEATS AHEAD: What Musical Minds Teach Us About Innovation," on innovation in the music industry. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller.

