Lamont: Crisis in Scotland Goes to the Heart of Government

Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond giving evidence to an inquiry matters because it really goes to the very heart of how the country is governed and the conduct of SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon says John Lamont, Conservative MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk. Speaking to Daybreak Europe's Roger Hearing and Caroline Hepker Lamont says the very public scandal is now hurting Scotland's democratic institutions.

