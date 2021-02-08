Bloomberg Opinion Radio: Weekend Edition for 2-5-21 (Podcast)

Hosted by June Grasso. Guests:

Sarah Halzack, Bloomberg Opinion retail columnist: "Working From Home Means More Than No Commute."

John Authers, Senior Editor for Bloomberg Markets and Bloomberg Opinion columnist: "GameStop Isn't a History Lesson, It's a Syllabus."

Noah Smith, Bloomberg Opinion columnist: "Take Heart, Doomscrollers, America's on the Way Back."

Faye Flam, Bloomberg Opinion science columnist: "How the QAnon Conspiracy Seduces Normal People."

Conor Sen, Bloomberg Opinion columnist and Founder of Peachtree Creek Investments: "Robinhood's Right to Save Day Traders From Themselves."