Bloomberg Westminster: Sunak To The Rescue... Again?
Rishi Sunak announces his third economic support package in a month, this time focused on helping businesses in Tier 2 areas. But does it go far enough? Stephanie Flanders, head of Bloomberg Economics, and our senior executive editor David Merritt join to discuss.
Plus, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Christine Jardine tells Bloomberg Westminster's Roger Hearing and Sebastian Salek that the support is welcome, but should have come sooner.
