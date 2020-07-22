US Housing Market Most Outperforming Sector In World (Podcast)

Logan Mohtashami, columnist for HousingWire and housing data analyst, on the unstoppable U.S. housing market. Nick Wadhams, National Security reporter for Bloomberg, on the U.S. shutting down the China embassy in Houston, as tensions escalate. Michael McKee, International Economics & Policy Correspondent for Bloomberg, on Trump's Fed nominations moving closer to joining the Fed board. Fred Cannon, KBW Global Director of Research, to discuss their new KBW Restoration Index and what it's saying about the economy. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Vonnie Quinn.

Running time 27:42