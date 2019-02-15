Tech Stock Bubbles In the 17th Century (Podcast)

Tech stocks have been all the rage in recent years, and of course there was a huge bubble in tech stocks less than 20 years ago. But it turns out that there have been bubbles in "tech" going back a lot longer than that. On this week’s episode of the Odd Lots podcast, we speak to Jamie Catherwood, an investment analyst at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, who is also a major financial history buff. He explained to us the story of the tech stock bubble in the 17th century, when investors went crazy for schemes that facilitated underwater breathing and the search for sunken treasures.

Running time 32:49