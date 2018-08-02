$1 Bet With Michael Jordan has Leonsis High on Sports (Podcast)

Monumental Sports founder Ted Leonsis discusses a host of issues related to the business of sports, including what can be gleaned from the National Basketball Association’s recent 3-year, $25 million deal with MGM International, which became the league’s official gaming partner. Leonsis, whose company includes Washington’s Wizards of the NBA and Stanley Cup champion Capitals of the NHL, also discusses technology’s effect on not only sports but sports fans. He also talks about esports and games like Fortnite, which he says could pass the NHL in annual revenue. Leonsis also talks about a $1 bet with Michael Jordan, which demonstrates where sports is headed.

Ted Leonsis is the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns and operates a number of professional sports teams, including the Wizards and Stanley Cup champion Capitals. The company also owns Monumental Sports Network, a regional sports network for digital, mobile and direct-to-consumer platforms.

