Billion-Dollar Sports Valuations; Media Money Flowing

On this Memorial Day special edition of the Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast, Scott Soshnick, Eben Novy-Williams and Michael Barr are joined by guest co-host Chris Russo, a managing director at investment bank Houlihan Lokey who previously served as senior vice president, new media and publishing, at the National Football League. The group discusses some of the biggest trends in sports business, including an in-depth look at what the Carolina Panthers sale to hedge fund titan David Tepper for a league-record $2.3 billion means for not only the NFL but franchise values in all of sports. The group also discusses the wide-ranging effects of legalized sports betting, and talks about a media landscape where increasing numbers of viewers are moving to mobile.

