Steph Curry Takes Aim at Golf Sponsorship; Knights Cup? (Audio)

On this Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast, Scott Soshnick, Eben Novy-Williams and Michael Barr discuss Stephen Curry’s attempt to land a PGA Tour event sponsorship, deepening his relationship with the sport of golf. The trio also discuss Justify’s attempt at a Triple Crown, including whether the Belmont Stakes will include the horse’s toughest competitor (Hint: Both have the same owners). Also discussed is Uber’s decision to sponsor the Washington, D.C. metro, which needs private donations to stay open late when there are sporting events like a Stanley Cup playoff game.

