White House Tempers Expectations for North Korea Talks (Audio)

Nick Wadhams, Bloomberg News foreign policy reporter, discusses continued preparations for talks between President Trump and Kim Jong Un, which are moving forward, despite threats from North Korea that the country will pull out of the talks following national security adviser John Bolton’s comments that the Trump administration is considering a so-called "Libya model" for any eventual agreement. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.