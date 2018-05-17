Trump to Meet with Chinese Trade Delegation (Audio)
Alex Wayne, Bloomberg News White House team leader, discusses a last-minute meeting between President Trump and top Chinese trade minister Liu He, which comes as the two governments continue to work to avoid a trade war. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
