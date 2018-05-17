Trump Faulted for Not Disclosing Daniels Payment (Audio)

Ken Doyle, senior editor of the Bloomberg Government Money and Politics Report, discusses a statement from the director of the government’s ethics office, who said that Preisdnet Trump should have reported a reimbursement to lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

