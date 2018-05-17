This Guy Bet on Betting and It’s About to Pay Off (Podcast)

Joe Asher, chief executive officer of William Hill U.S., discusses a host of issues related to the business of sports, including the Supreme Court’s ruling that makes betting on sports legal. The ruling is likely to enrich every part of the sports economy, including team valuations, media rights fees, ticket sales and advertising revenue. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says it’ll result in franchise values doubling. The American sports-betting market is projected to be one of the biggest in the world. Research firm Eilers & Krejcik Gaming estimates that as many as 44 million people could place $245 billion in bets each year if all 50 states were to allow widespread betting. The more likely scenario, according to Eilers, is that 32 states would allow betting by 2023, with $120 billion in total bets creating some $6 billion in annual revenue for the sports book operators like William Hill.

Asher has held his current position since 2012, when William Hill acquired Brandywine Bookmaking, a company he created. He has a long background in the gaming industry, dating to when he was a teenager. Asher has held management positions at several racetracks. Previously, he was an attorney with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

