Surveillance: Oil Will Be Even Higher in 2 Years, Grisanti Says

Julian Lee, Bloomberg Oil Strategist, and Chris Grisanti, Grisanti Capital Management CEO, join us to discuss oil touching $80/barrel for the first time since 2014. Libby Cantrill, PIMCO Head of Public Policy, says the latest trade spat within the White House administration is emblematic of the deeper fissures in Washington. Federico Santi, Eurasia Group Associate, says the new Italian government is likely to set up a challenge for the European Union. Alberto Ramos, Goldman Sachs Co-Head of Latin America Economic Research, says the IMF cannot solve underlying debt problems in EM countries.

