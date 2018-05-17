Hoyer: Maersk Earnings Significantly Below Expectations

(Bloomberg) -- Maersk’s line business is seeing some disappointing cost developments says Frans Høyer, Vice President of Equity Research at Jyske Markets. He told Bloomberg’s Caroline Hepker and Manus Cranny that the Q1 results were significantly below market expectations. This, as Jyske downgraded its recommendation for the stock to a sell.

Running time 05:28