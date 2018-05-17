Garnry: Higher Interest Rates Will Create Cracks in EM

(Bloomberg) -- Over the next few years as central banks in the western world normalize policy, the rising interest rates will start to create "cracks" in EM, and this downside could then spread to equities in the longer term. That is according to Peter Garnry, Head of Equity Strategy at Saxo Bank, who said that he sees no real powerful upsides or downsides for equities in the short-term. He spoke with Caroline Hepker and Yousef Gamal El-Din on Bloomberg Daybreak Europe.

