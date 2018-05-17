In today’s New York Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. The Transatlantic trade tiff reignited. The dot plot’s days are numbered. Today’s $11 billion 10-year TIPS sale should go well, Barclays and UBS said. Bloomberg European government reporter Ian Wishart discusses the EU’s stance on trade and Iran with host Christine Harvey.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:46).

