Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s London Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Theresa May’s inner Brexit Cabinet is considering keeping EU customs rules for longer as a solution to the Irish border issue. Italy won’t seek a debt cancellation as part of a League-Five Star Movement coalition, a League spokesman said. North Korea hasn’t directly raised concerns about the proposed summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un. Host Juliette Saly discusses Italy and more with Mark Cranfield.

To listen to this podcast, click here.

