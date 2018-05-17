Don’t See A Scenario That Moonves Stays At Company: Sweeney

Paul Sweeney, U.S. Director of Research and Senior Media/Internet Analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, on the Redstone family defeating the CBS bid to undercut control of company. Peter Pulikkan, US Energy analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, discusses how U.S. refiners are maxing out on the shale they can process, as production surges. KC Mathews, Economist and Chief Investment Officer at UMB Bank, discusses market outlook, yield curve, inflation and current investment strategy. Jennifer Bartashus, Senior U.S. food retail and mass merchants analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, on Walmart earnings and Kroger’s pact with online grocer Ocado Group.

Running time 27:10