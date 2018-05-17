Clarke: May’s Government to Remain in Deadlock

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government remains deadlocked in a difficult set of negotiations says Ken Clarke, Conservative MP and Former Chancellor. He told Daybreak Europe’s Anna Edwards and Guy Collins that it’s likely the U.K. will stay in a customs arrangement beyond March 2019, or even 2020 considering there is no possibility of an alternative arrangement before that. He added that one panacea would be for Parliament to vote for Britain to remain in a customs union

