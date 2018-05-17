CBS Loses Bid to Block Redstone Family Control (Audio)

Matthew Schettenhelm, a media and telecom litigation analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, discusses a court decision, which turned down efforts by CBS chief executive Leslie Moonves to prevent the family of Sumner Redstone from controlling his company. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

Running time 07:03