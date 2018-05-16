U.S. Should Boost Korea Presence, Says House Defense Panel Head

The U.S. should increase its military presence on the Korean peninsula and boost its missile-defense technology even as President Donald Trump attempts to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons. That’s the approach being put forward by the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. Bloomberg Government’s Roxana Tiron disusses it with Nancy Lyons in the Bloomberg 99.1 Washington newsroom.

