The Making of MAGA
In this special report, Rachel Evans interviews Hal Lambert, the creator of the MAGA ETF, to learn how he turned his idea for the fund into a reality. The episode examines his strategy -- buying companies that donate to the Republican Party -- how this contrasts with other values-based products, and whether ads on conservative talk shows will translate into investor dollars.
Running time 23:27
