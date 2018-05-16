For more local news from India, visit Bloombergquint.com

In this special report, Rachel Evans interviews Hal Lambert, the creator of the MAGA ETF, to learn how he turned his idea for the fund into a reality. The episode examines his strategy -- buying companies that donate to the Republican Party -- how this contrasts with other values-based products, and whether ads on conservative talk shows will translate into investor dollars.

Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 23:27

Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE