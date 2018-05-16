Surveillance: Models Don’t Work in Crisis, says Spence.

Michael Spence, Nobel Laureate & NYU Professor of Economics & Business, says models don’t work in crisis, but experience does. David Riley, Bluebay Asset Management Chief Investment Strategist, says the resurgence in the U.S. dollar is the pain trade for markets. Jane Foley, Rabobank Senior FX Strategist, thinks the consensus short dollar position for 2018 is capitulating. Miranda Carr, Haitong International Executive Director of Equity Research, says China cannot rely on U.S. Technology in the long term. Kevin Cirilli, Bloomberg Television & Radio Chief Washington Correspondent, finds its hard to say that these congressional investigations aren’t political at this point.

