Riley: Italian Risk is Low, Not Systemic Risk for Euro

(Bloomberg) -- The risk of Italy leaving the euro is low and isn’t a systemic risk says David Riley, Chief Investment Strategist at Bluebay Asset Management. He adds that some political risk is already priced in to Italy, as its bonds are trading, on a spread basis, at two times that of Spain - the widest differential for several years. He spoke with Guy Johnson and Matt Miller on Bloomberg Daybreak Europe.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 05:56