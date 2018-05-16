Power Of US Sanctions Is Diminished After Caving On ZTE: Lake

Eli Lake, Bloomberg Opinion columnist on why Trump’s cave to China’s ZTE hurts his Iran strategy, and North Korea threatening to cancel the Trump summit. Jeff Smedsrud, co-founder of HealthCare.com and Founder and CEO at PivotHealth.com, on Trump’s new drug pricing proposal, insurance affordability, and Obamacare outlook. Sarah Halzack, Bloomberg Opinion retail columnist, on Macy’s sales gains and positive outlook. James Bach, Government Analyst: Federal Contracts for Bloomberg Intelligence, on the likely winner of the $10 billion Pentagon cloud contract: Amazon vs. Microsoft.

