Hewin: Multiple Factors Impacted Q1 Growth in Europe

(Bloomberg) -- Bad weather and incidents of flu were a lot higher in the first quarter of 2018 compared to last year. That, strike activity and the timing of Easter all contributed to weaker growth, however it will not linger into the second quarter, says Sarah Hewin, Chief Economist Europe at Standard Chartered. Speaking on Daybreak Europe, Hewin told Bloomberg’s Caroline Hepker she is concerned about a rise in energy prices and recent trade tensions having an impact on the second quarter.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 11:13