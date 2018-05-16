(Bloomberg) -- Markets are looking at good news as old news, for instance first quarter earnings this year, says Larry Hatheway, Head of Multi Asset at GAM. He told Daybreak Europe’s Manus Cranny and Caroline Hepker that people are less willing to shed equities or find alternative sources of value. He added that the flattening U.S. yield curve is reminiscent of the 2003 and 2007 economic cycles, yet the curve itself is something investors should not read too much into because it is influenced by non-market sources.

