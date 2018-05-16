Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Doubt swirls around the Trump-Kim summit. Meanwhile, the U.S. president continued to defend the lifeline he offered to ZTE, insisting trade talks with Beijing are just getting started. And the Fed is about to stop holding the market’s hand. At least, that’s the message from incoming New York branch chief John Williams. Bloomberg Daybreak’s John Brinsley discusses North Korea talks with host Erin Roman.

