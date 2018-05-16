Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Lindsey Rupp Specialty Retail Reporter Bloomberg News Discussing Macy’s earnings and overall retail outlook.

Alex Gellman Chief Executive Officer Vertical Bridge Discussing the impact of the T-Mobile/Sprint deal on the communications tower industry. David Riedel President/Founder Riedel Research Group Discussing Geopolitical Change and Risk Not Priced into Markets - Rising Risk of a Nasty Surprise.

Jamie Cox Managing Partner Harris Financial Group Discussing markets, economy and stocks.

