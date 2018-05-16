Bloomberg Best: From Our Bureaus Worldwide - May 16 (Audio)

Hosts June Grasso and Ed Baxter feature the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 120 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world on Bloomberg Radio’s Bloomberg Best. Some highlights include a look at the risks of a inverted yield curve with Dominic Konstam from Deutsche Bank, Congressman Keith Ellison discusses the Tuesday midterm primaries, plus, an exclusive interview with St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard.

Running time 30:17