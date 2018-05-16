Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today we broadcast the show live from the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center for the annual Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Meeting and Gala as part of Bloomberg Tech Week in Boston. We spoke to the outgoing Chairman of the Chamber, Nav Singh, Managing Partner, McKinsey and Company and the incoming Chairman, Paul Ayoub of Nutter McClennen & Fish. We also spoke to outgoing Bentley President and CEO Gloria Larson. Tom Moroney interviewed Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Tom joined Caroline Hyde of Bloomberg Television for a joint, simulcast live interview with Governor Baker.

Running time 50:46