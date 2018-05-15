Wealthy Endowments Should Subsidize Education: Ken Langone

Ken Langone, Co-Founder of Home Depot and former director of the New York Stock Exchange, discusses his new book, "I Love Capitalism: An American Love Story," education in America, and his investment in Palantir. Daniel Wager, Vice President: Global Financial Crime Compliance at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, on how companies should prepare for Iranian sanctions, and potential financial crimes surrounding Michael Cohen. Ken Shea, Senior Analyst Global Food, Beverages & Tobacco for Bloomberg Intelligence, on the skyrocketing M&A activity in the cannabis industry. Bermuda Premier David Burt on their growing crypto business and commitment to blockchain, and the regulatory environment.

Running time 36:08