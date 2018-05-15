U.S. Businesses Beat Up on Trump China Tariffs (Audio)

Andrew Mayeda, Bloomberg News global trade reporter, discusses a group of about 120 firms and industry groups who are scheduled to testify at a hearing starting on Tuesday on the Trump Administration’s plan to impose tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese Goods. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

