Trump Trade Policies Draw Bipartisan Scrutiny (Audio)

Former New York senator Al D’Amato discusses President Trump’s trade policies, which have drawn criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle after Trump reversed his stance and offered a lifeline to embattled Chinese technology firm ZTE. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

