Surveillance: Q2 Will Be the Comeback Kid, says Frances Donald

Guy Johnson, Bloomberg Television, recaps his exclusive interview with Turkey’s Prime Minister Erdogan. *AND* Phoenix Kalen, Societe Generale Director of Emerging Markets Strategy, says (if) Turkey’s central bank fails to ’step in’ crisis could reach a tipping point. Frances Donald, Manulife Asset Management Senior Economist, says that this morning’s data suggests that Q2 is going to be the comeback kid that we hoped it would be. Ryan Prete, Bloomberg Government State Tax Reporter, says that after yesterday’s sports betting ruling, states will want to take steps to ensure they get a piece of this untapped profit. Brooke Lampley, Sotheby’s Fine Art Division Vice Chairman, discusses the importance of the collector in creating context after Sotheby’s $157M sale of a Modigliani nude.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 30:25