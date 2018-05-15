Supreme Court Allows Sports Betting Across America (Audio)
Nicholas Casiello, chair of the gaming practice group at Fox Rothschild, discusses the Monday opinion from the Supreme Court, which allows betting on single sporting events, legalizing sports gambling across America. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
Running time 08:08
