Middle East Peace Looks Bleak After U.S. Embassy Move (Audio)
Michael Arnold, Bloomberg News bureau chief for Israel and Palestinian territories, discusses how President Trump’s decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem has led to new tensions and violence on the Gaza Strip. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
