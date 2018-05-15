Les Moonves Takes the Good Fight to Redstone Family (Audio)

(Bloomberg) --Matthew Schettenhem, senior litigation analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, discusses a lawsuit brought by CBS Corp. against its controlling shareholder National Amusements in an unusual legal maneuver intended to block an unwelcome merger with Viacom, which is controlled by Sumner Redstone and his heirs. Nicholas Casiello, chair of the gaming practice group at Fox Rothschild, discusses the Monday opinion from the Supreme Court, which allows betting on single sporting event, legalizing sports gambling across America. They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso.

Running time 14:56