Isaacs: Too Much Focus on Shape of US Yield Curve

(Bloomberg) -- The yield curve has been impacted by short term rates barrelling higher and they are likely to continue going higher says Stephen Isaacs, Chairman of the Investment Committee at Alvine Capital Management. Speaking on Daybreak Europe, Isaacs told Bloomberg’s Caroline Hepker and Yousef Gamal El Din that treasury yields are rising quite smartly, but that markets are paying too much attention to the yield curve.

