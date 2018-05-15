Geopolitical Tensions Create U.S. Oil Discount (Audio)

Dan Eberhart, CEO of Canary Drilling Services and a GOP fundraiser, discusses how geopolitical tensions are contributing to a spread between Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate that could widen to $10 a barrel, the widest discount since 2015. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

