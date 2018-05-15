FDA to Call Out Drugmakers Gaming the Approval System
The FDA will begin publicly disclosing the names of branded pharmaceutical companies it suspects of gaming the agency’s generic approval system. It will publically post letters encouraging branded drugmakers to sell drug samples to generic companies so those companies can use them to create a generic version. Bloomberg Law’s Jacquie Lee discusses it with Nancy Lyons in the Bloomberg 99.1 Washington newsroom.
