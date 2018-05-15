Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. North Korea called off today’s talks with South Korea over military drills between its neighbor and the U.S. Ten-year Treasury yields jumped as high as 3.09%, the highest since 2011. U.S. stocks dropped the most in three weeks while emerging market and commodity currencies got burned. Bloomberg Macro Man Cameron Crise talks Treasury yields with host Dana Morgan.

