Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Sydney Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Ten-year Treasury yields jumped to 3.08% and the dollar hit a fresh year-to-date high, as positive U.S. data, trade concerns and geopolitical tensions fueled risk aversion. U.S. stocks dropped by the most in three weeks while emerging market and commodity currencies got burned. Gold fell below $1,300 for the first time since December. Corporate America is lining up to bash President Trump’s Chinese tariff plans. Bloomberg Macro Man Cameron Crise talks markets and the Treasury yield with host Dana Morgan.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:46).

