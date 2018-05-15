In today’s New York Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser heads to Washington today for trade talks, people familiar said. Turkish President Erdogan will tighten his grip on the economy and assume more responsibility for monetary policy if he wins June elections. Regulators including the Fed are poised to drop a key assumption about what constitutes a banned trade as part of their overhaul of the Volcker Rule, according to people familiar. Chris Kirkham hosts.

