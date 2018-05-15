Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s London Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. The U.S. and China are still wide apart on trade, Wilbur Ross said, blasting China for its unfair practices and saying action against ZTE wasn’t trade-related but "enforcement." The flattening U.S. yield curve and the pace of rate hikes may be broached by present and future Fed officials today. At least 55 Palestinians were killed in confrontations with Israeli troops amid violent protests on the Gaza Strip border. Juliette Saly hosts; Ayesha Sruti discusses U.S.-China talks with Jodi Schneider.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:32).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.