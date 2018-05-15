Clarida Tells Senate Panel He Supports Dual Mandate (Audio)
Katia Dmitrieva, Bloomberg News economics reporter, discusses Richard Clarida’s Tuesday confirmation hearing in the Senate Banking Committee, where the former Pimco executive is seeking to become the Federal Reserve vice chair. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
