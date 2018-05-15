Bloomberg Markets: Rutgers Center for Real Estate Conference
Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.
GUESTS: Ryan R Marshall President/CEO Pultegroup Inc Discussing Rutgers Center for Real Estate Conference at the NYSE.
Julia L Coronado President/Founder Macropolicy Perspectives LLC Discussing housing and the U.S. economy.
Karen Dynan Professor:Practice Harvard University Discussing millennial home buyers.
Gary D Kain CEO/Chief Invsmt Officer AGNC Investment Corp Discussing the impact of Fed policy on mortgages.
Morris A Davis Chairman:Center For Real Estate Rutgers Univ Business School Discussing the future of housing finance.
